Macmillan’s Ride of their Lives race returns to York Racecourse on June 15, 2024, after a hiatus in 2023.

The race sees twelve amateur riders get put through intense jockey training and race in front of 25,000 people, all in the name of raising money for cancer support.

Issy Budge, 30, took part in the race in 2018 after being persuaded by her dad, Karl.

Her father, from Colton, to the southwest of York attended the race in 2017 on a work invite before encouraging Issy to take part.

However, after applying and waiting to see if she got a place, Issy’s father Karl started undergoing tests for a potential cancer.

Issy said: “Just before I found out if I was going to be in the race, he was having tests.

“I got accepted around about the same time he got diagnosed with cancer.”

Following his prostate cancer diagnosis, Issy explained the support that Macmillan offered, she said: “We’ve used Macmillan for their online resources. My dad read the ‘how to tell your family’ resource, as he didn’t know how to break the news when he was first diagnosed.

“He’s now in stage 4, but we are keeping positive and we spend lots of time together making happy memories.”

Ahead of 2024, Issy is part of the race day committee and is encouraging people to sign up. She said: “It was absolutely brilliant, I loved it.”

Signing up for the race encouraged Issy to return to horse riding after a bad fall when she was twelve years old. Since getting back on the horse, Issy described riding as: “The best part of my week.”

In 2023, the Macmillan Charity Raceday reached a milestone of over £10m raised for Macmillan and other local charities since it started.

When encouraging people to sign up for the 2024 race, Issy said: “Be brave, you’ll have so much fun doing it.

“It’s for a worthy cause and it’ll change your life.”

The race will take place at the 53rd Macmillan Charity Raceday at York Racecourse on Saturday 15 June 2024, Riders must each pledge to raise at least £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support to take part.

Applications will close on Friday 17 November before riders are selected following an interview process. To apply, you can email Yorkraceday@macmillan.org.uk or follow the link here.