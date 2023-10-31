North Yorkshire Police say a mobile phone was stolen on Monday, October 16 at the Lucy Pittaway Art Gallery in Coppergate.

A police spokesman said: "The victim who is a member of staff at the store was distracted by the suspect when he stole their mobile phone.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe that they will have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk"

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230196556 when passing on information.