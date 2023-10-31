A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a theft in a York shop.
North Yorkshire Police say a mobile phone was stolen on Monday, October 16 at the Lucy Pittaway Art Gallery in Coppergate.
Read next:
- Top York restaurant is awarded two AA Rosettes
- Popular York family fish and chip shop goes back to its roots with new shop
- Thieves strike in North Yorkshire village
A police spokesman said: "The victim who is a member of staff at the store was distracted by the suspect when he stole their mobile phone.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe that they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk"
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230196556 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article