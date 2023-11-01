Andrei Ilie, 30, defied police orders to stay away from the woman as he repeatedly went to her home, said Megan King, prosecuting.

Despite being arrested and bailed on condition he kept away from her and her home, he continued to go there, banging on her door and in later visits, kicking it.

“I fear he may try to kill me one day and then kill himself,” the woman said in a personal statement.

“I think he is ill mentally, and I am extremely scared of him.”

His actions were becoming more violent and were affecting her well-being.

“I don’t think he understands the severity of his actions,” she said.

Self-employed builder Ilie, of Buckingham Terrace, Bishophill, York, pleaded guilty to stalking. He had no previous convictions.

Magistrates gave him a two-year community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work, 30 days’ rehabilitative activities, a 33-day rehabilitation programme, ordered him to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

They also made him subject to a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman directly or indirectly and from going to anywhere she was living. The court heard she is planning on moving address.

Ms King said Ilie and the woman had been in a relationship for 10 years but it broke down at the end of August because he had an affair with another person.

On September 7 the stalking began when Ilie turned up at the woman’s home claiming he wanted to check the gas and electricity readings. He begged her to resume the relationship. She repeatedly told him to leave but he didn’t until she phoned police.

At officers' suggestion, she emailed him telling him not to contact her again and she did so the same day.

But on September 10, Ilie was back at her home, again asking for gas and electricity readings and again didn’t leave until she called police.

Ilie was arrested on September 14 and released on bail, but he was back at the woman’s home on September 20, October 2 and October 3.

On one visit he claimed he would kill himself if she didn’t resume their relationship. He also asked if she had formed a relationship with another man.

He sent her texts and calls via an online app that concealed the sender’s phone number, but when she picked up one of the calls, she recognised his voice.

The woman said in her personal statement, Ilie was becoming more violent as the stalking progressed.

Rebecca Hargreaves for Ilie said he now understood what his behaviour meant.

“He wishes to apologise about his actions and the effect it has had on her health and well-being," she said. The “affair” wasn’t a proper relationship but very short lived.