Richard Farrow, 66, tried to get a 12-year-old “boy” to send him sexual pictures of himself and offered him money, said Jess Lister, prosecuting.

He also made similar offers to teenagers aged 16 and above, using social media.

But the “boy” was in reality an undercover police officer. On March 7 last year, detectives raided Farrow’s home and arrested him.

Farrow, of Holgate Lodge Drive, Holgate, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and possessing extreme pornography.

“He is a local tradesman with a good reputation, a family man ……. and a family business,” said his solicitor advocate Kara Frith. “He accepts he has put all of that in jeopardy by his actions.”

Deputy circuit judge Tim Clayson told Farrow: “You requested intimate photographs and you offered money in exchange. The conversation was explicit and persistent.”

Farrow was made subject to a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Ms Frith told York Crown Court Farrow contacted the undercover detective via the Kik chat app and initially believed him to be 18.

But the detective told him his age was 12.

Farrow asked what his “experience” was and repeatedly asked for photographs. He asked if he had engaged in certain kinds of sexual activity.

When the “boy” sent him internet links, Farrow said he couldn’t open them and again asked for sexual photographs from the boy.

Police found three mobile phones when they searched Farrow’s home. On two were evidence that Farrow had contacted teenagers aged 16 or 17 and 19 had engaged in sexual explicit conversations with them and had made money offers.

Farrow had also indicated he was interested in people younger than those with whom he was chatting and had searched the internet using terms such as “nude pictures of boys”, “nude pictures of girls” and “young escorts”.

The extreme pornography was found on the third phone.

When police interviewed him after his arrest, Farrow denied being sexually interested in children and claimed that the extreme pornography had been sent to him. He hadn’t agreed to have it sent to him.

Ms Frith said Farrow was remorseful for what he had done. He was having difficulty coming to terms with what he had done and his sexual feelings.

She said that if he was jailed his business would fail. He also had recently been diagnosed with cancer and had had mental health difficulties since his arrest.

His wife of 40 years was standing by him and had accompanied him to court.