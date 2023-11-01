HOPING Street Kitchen is helping York Mosque serve the people of York through a Community Kitchen project held every two weeks. HOPING volunteer cooks took a turn producing meals at York Mosque last Thursday and said they enjoyed broad ranging conversations with visitors from all backgrounds.

Backed by a grant from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the project is also funded by the Mosque community and aims to feed all in need with meals while giving a warm welcome and an opportunity to chat and enjoy each other's company.

Helen Meadows, HOPING Chair of Trustees, said: “HOPING is a non-religious, non-political charity which focuses on helping the homeless and anyone struggling to feed themselves and their families.

HOPING volunteer Lisa Marriott at York Mosque (Image: Supplied)

"Helping York Mosque with this fantastic initiative dovetails with our work as they are committed to giving emotional support, problem solving for those in distress and engaging in discussion which positively enhances mutual understanding and trust. They’re just lovely folk to work with too."

HOPING and a growing list of city restaurants are taking turns to help out the two resident professionally trained cooks and resident volunteers. The list includes Millers of Haxby, Millers Street Food in the Shambles, the Indian Ocean in Acomb, Back Street Burgers in Hull Road and Shahi Tandoori in Nunnery Lane.

Co-chair of York Mosque Community Kitchen, Mebs Surve, said: “We are so appreciative of this collaboration with HOPING. Like them, we welcome all in need – refugees, homeless people, anyone struggling with the cost of living, anyone who is lonely or feeling isolated, be it the elderly or the young.

HOPING volunteers and diners at York Mosque Community Kitchen (Image: Supplied)

"It’s about our shared humanity, which is what York is about. We are part of this City of Human Rights and we want to share responsibility for caring. Each session feels as though we are putting the world to right, one conversation at a time."

The project will next serve on Thursday November 9 from 12pm until 2pm at York Mosque in Bull Lane. It is also developing its small foodbank as numbers grow. Current capacity is 50 people, but the team said there are aspirations to build to a weekly service and even replicate the community kitchen in other cities across the UK.

HOPING Street Kitchen Serves every Sunday, 2.30pm to 4pm in King’s Manor garden in Exhibition Square.