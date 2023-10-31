Palenque in Low Petergate is a jewellers owned by Susana Trejo de Heard and her husband, David Heard.

Susana is originally from Mexico and the couple, who live in Skelton, decided to embrace the Mexican tradition of ‘Dia de los Muertos’ or Day of the Dead, following the passing of Susana’s father.

She said: “When my dad passed away in 2014, we visited Mexico City and saw it all, it was quite poignant.”

Step inside Palenque and there is a shrine with photographs of family and friends that were to be remembered, ladened with colourful flowers, candles, and items to welcome good spirits to the deceased.

Cakes were also brought out to represent the ‘Pan de Muerto’ or Bread of the Dead. This is consumed over the holiday as a way of expressing gratitude for the deceased, Susana also explained it’s other purpose and said: “It’s a good way of introducing children to the concept of death without it being scary.”

Lastly, the inside of Palenque has flowers placed along the floor to guide the deceased and displays explaining the traditions of each day of the festival which runs from October 28 to November 3.

Unlike typical remembrances, The Day of the Dead felt much more like a celebration.

“It’s not a sad thing, it’s a celebration of life,” said Susana.

The colourful day was also displayed in the extravagant clothing and makeup that Susana, David, and their three models were wearing.

After a week-long preparation to design Susana’s headdress, an everyone spending over two hours in the makeup chair, the group began to walk through the Petergate towards the Minster.

The models stopped for photos outside the store and York Minster, which, on a drizzly day, with their bright dresses and intricate makeup, lit up the streets and offered a fresh look to the often-seen Halloween festivities in the city.

David said: “There’s a fun side to it.

“It’s more of a celebration of life and your loved ones. Like a day where they come back and are with you.

“When you have the opportunity to celebrate life its quite nice.”

The Mexican traditions continue until November 3, with days dedicated to children, the faithfully departed, and the final day where the spirits are asked to return for a following year.