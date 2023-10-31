The festivities will see Castle Howard turned into Neverland from November 11 to January 7, 2024.

Last year’s event saw a record-breaking visitor numbers, which the stately home hailed a “landmark moment” in its post-pandemic recovery.

A spokesperson for Castle Howard said: "Take the second star to the right, and straight on to Castle Howard. This Christmas, get lost on a magical adventure in Neverland as we invite you to a Christmas experience like no other.

The festive fun at Castle Howard runs from November until January (Image: Charlotte Graham)

"Fly into the adventure of a lifetime bursting with fairies, mermaids and pirates. Vast ships will cruise into our great galleries, Lost Boy-laughter will echo through our halls and our beautiful rooms will transform into tropical lagoons.

"Follow the boy that never grew up into a fantastical festive world that will re-ignite your belief in fairies and leave your heart full.

"CLW Event Design, the creative team behind Christmas in Narnia and Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas, are set to create our most magical Christmas experience yet – with beautiful theatrical installations, stunning projections and immersive soundscapes bringing JM Barrie’s much-loved story and characters to life.

Tickets for the event are on sale now (Image: Charlotte Graham)

"Complete your Christmas at Castle Howard experience with special mementos from our Bauble Emporium, Mrs Darling’s Afternoon Tea, toasted marshmallows in our twinkly Courtyard and delicious Christmassy supplies from our Farm Shop.

"We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, our charity partner for Christmas 2023."

Father Christmas will be paying a visit to the venue, along with Mrs Claus and jolly WonderPhil.

CLW Event Design has created the set for the Christmas-themed fun (Image: Charlotte Graham)

"Watch a joyful performance bursting with jingle bells and Christmas spirit, sing Christmas songs together and enjoy a special, individual moment with Father Christmas himself. All children will take home a Christmas gift," the spokesperson added.

There will also be a wreath making workshop, a designer guided tour, a 'Darling's Afternoon Tea' event and a special Santa's Grotto in the Courtyard.

Christmas at Castle Howard previously starred in documentary programmes on Channel 4. Four-part docuseries Castle Howard Through the Seasons was released in November 2022 and one-off Christmas at Castle Howard was released in November 2021.

Last year’s event saw a record-breaking visitor numbers at Castle Howard (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Abbi Ollive, director of marketing and visitors, said: “Christmas at Castle Howard is a special event for so many of our visitors and we’re thrilled to put tickets on sale for 2023.

“We’re excited to transform the grand Castle Howard halls into a festive treat full of creative storytelling, designed to delight and inspire our visitors.”

For more information and to book tickets for the special festive event, visit the Castle Howard website.