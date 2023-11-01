With more than 25 years of extensive experience gained from world-renowned spinal centres, Mr. Kalyan is a highly-skilled spine specialist who offers individualised care for a wide spectrum of spinal disorders. He emphasises that his wealth of experience allows him to serve a dual role as both a spinal pain management specialist and a spinal surgeon.

Mr Kalyan will be hosting an open event at York Sports Club, Shipton Road, York, TO30 5RE on Thursday, November 23, from 6pm to 8pm, so that people can come and find out how he can help them.

Spine-related pain can encompass back pain, referred buttock, hip or thigh pain, sciatica leg pain, neck pain, or pain around the shoulder blade region and radiating pain to the arm and hand. At times, these pain symptoms can be extremely severe or persistently troublesome, significantly impacting your overall quality of life. The good news is, help is at hand and relief is available.

Mr. Kalyan's distinctive and advanced multimodal pain management strategies can help to alleviate a range of pain symptoms. His approach includes few of the specialised measures, such as accurate diagnosis; understanding the root cause of the problem; educating patients about the condition and the concepts behind the different recommended management strategies; prescribing the right combination of medications; suggesting specific exercises; and individualised posture and activity modifications.

Additionally in some cases, safer and simpler spinal injections or proven surgical solutions may be recommended, with a thorough explanation of their pros and cons to assist in choosing the best treatment. Mr. Kalyan's minimally invasive techniques enables a quick recovery and early return to normal activities.

Mr. Kalyan emphasises the importance of timely and early diagnosis and effective management of spinal conditions to avoid long-term consequences and chronic pain. Prolonged suffering of pain can greatly impact your mental well-being, everyday functioning, quality of life, and even your family relationships and overall happiness.

Back pain, neck pain, and sciatica can stem from various sources like discs, facet joints, pinched nerves, ligaments and muscles. Mr Kalyan understands that there are unique factors specific to an individual that can significantly impact how their problem should be managed. These factors include an individual's specific three-dimensional spinal balance and posture, activities, loading patterns, the intricate structural make-up of their spine, and genetic predispositions.

Recognising and considering these individualised factors is vital, necessitating a personalised assessment and a tailor-made management plan. Unfortunately, these crucial factors are often overlooked and not routinely integrated into management approaches. Mr. Kalyan has perfected his expertise in analysing these multifaceted aspects, consistently achieving excellent outcomes for his patients.

Mr. Kalyan's personalised protocol is designed to deliver both short-term relief and long-term benefits. His precise diagnosis and root cause analysis are instrumental in achieving outstanding clinical outcomes and enhancing quality of life. More than 100 patient testimonials on his website, kalyanspine.com or online resources, attest to the life-changing impact of his interventions.

Mr. Kalyan's approach is meticulous and comprehensive, involving root cause analysis and patient education, to empower individuals to manage their conditions effectively. He believes that patient understanding is key to achieving long-term success, and he dedicates significant time during consultations to explain imaging findings and treatment options.

Beyond his basic medical degree (MBBS), Mr. Kalyan holds six postgraduate qualifications, including FRCS (Tr & Ortho), MD, MRCS, DNB Orth Surg, D.Ortho, and D.Ortho Eng, along with more than eight years of specialist spinal training. His dedication and perseverance have allowed him to attain highly specialised skills.

Mr. Kalyan's unique strengths include a master's degree (MD) in spinal pain and distribution, biomechanical degree and the application of this advanced knowledge in three-dimensional aspect, specialised training in complex spinal deformities, and extensive research in MRI imaging of spinal injuries. Incorporation and amalgamation of these skills enable him to provide advanced management of spinal pain and disorders, and predict degeneration patterns based on individual patient factors.

Mr. Kalyan frequently provides second opinions to patients and clinicians from across the UK and internationally. Patients who have sought a second opinion from Mr. Kalyan, after consulting multiple specialists, have often experienced a significant improvement in their understanding of their condition and its treatment.

If you've been enduring the agony of back pain, sciatica, or related spinal conditions, Mr. Kalyan's expertise and patient-centred approach may offer the relief you've been seeking.

At the open evening on Thursday, November 23rd, Mr Kalyan will be making a presentation, after which there will be the opportunity for people to ask questions, or speak individually to him. Click here to book your place at the event.

You can find more information about Mr. Kalyan's services at kalyanspine.com. He regularly practises across 5 locations in York, Harrogate, Darlington, Stockton, and Washington. Take the first step toward relief and a better quality of life with Mr. Kalyan's expert guidance. You can schedule a consultation with him within a week by calling Mr. Kalyan's secretary on either 077 3400 3400 or 01642 765 765. A referral from a GP is not required to book an appointment.