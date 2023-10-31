Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals, which were brought forward due to pressure from ministers to cut costs.

This is in response to watchdogs Transport Focus and London TravelWatch announcing they opposed every single planned closure due to issues such as the impact on accessibility.

As reported by The Press, under the plans the ticket office at York Railway Station was to remain but facilities at quieter stations would be closed.

After the announcement, protestors gathered outside York Railway Station in July raising concern over plans which they said could stop them from travelling by train.

Mr Harper confirmed the plans had hit the buffers.

He said: “We have engaged with accessibility groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers as well as my colleagues in Parliament.

“The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high thresholds set by ministers, and so the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.”

Plans to close the vast majority of station ticket offices in England, plus Avanti West Coast’s ticket office at Glasgow Central, were brought forward by train operators and their representative body, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

This followed pressure from the UK Government to save money amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A train operator source told the PA news agency: “There is quiet fury in the rail industry about where we’ve got to.

“The plan was signed off by civil servants and ministers. They’ve U-turned.”

Flick Williams, a visually impaired wheelchair user and disability rights activist and campaigner from York, campaigned against at the closure and spoke at the protest in July.

After today’s announcement, she told The Press: “It’s fantastic news - to me it demonstrates that people power still counts for something.”

Despite the plans being dropped, Ms Williams said there was still more work to do to support disabled and older train passengers.

“We’re not entirely out of the woods,” she said. “We need to keep on the pressure.”

Ms Williams explained how on six of her recent train journeys passenger assist (further support for disabled passengers) had failed twice.

“It just adds to the stress of travelling,” she said. “It’s a really worry that you’re going to end up miles away from where you want to be.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch said the plans being scrapped was a “resounding victory” for the campaign against the closures.

In September, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested closing ticket offices was “the right thing for the British public and British taxpayers” as “only one in 10 tickets are sold currently in ticket offices”.