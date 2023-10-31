Mohammed Farooq, 28, heard that he went to RAF Menwith Hill near Harrogate on at least two occasions last winter, claimed Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting. He told police after his arrest that he liked driving in the area.

Mr Sandiford claimed Farooq had planned to attack the base but changed his mind because it was too well protected and decided to attack a hospital instead.

Farooq was arrested in the grounds of St James Hospital in Leeds in January, the jury at Sheffield Crown Court heard. The prosecution claims he had with him a viable pressure cooker bomb modelled on a device used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

Mr Sandiford claimed Farooq is a “self-radicalised, lone wolf” extremist.

Defence barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC alleged that though Farooq was “ready and willing” to detonate a homemade bomb, it was through a “sense of anger and grievance” towards work colleagues and not Islamist extremism.

Farooq, a clinical support worker at the hospital, denies preparing acts of terrorism but has admitted a number of other offences, including possessing a pressure cooker bomb “with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property”.

Mr Hussain told the jury in the defence opening statement: “You have heard that the defendant has pleaded guilty to a number of serious offences.

“He accepts searching for bomb-making instructions.

“He accepts making a viable bomb.

“He accepts at times being ready and willing to detonate that bomb at the hospital.”

Mr Hussain continued: “He has, however, pleaded not guilty to this allegation (planning acts of terrorism).

“He will say that his actions were not motivated by Islamist extremism.

“He was not radicalised.

“He will say his criminal actions were motivated by a deep-rooted – yet unjustified – sense of anger and grievance towards those that he worked with.”

Mr Sandiford alleged that Farooq had a grievance against several of his former colleagues at the St James’s Hospital and “had been conducting a poison pen campaign against them".

The trial continues.