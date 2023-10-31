As The Press reported when it opened, 1711, based at the five-star Judge’s Lodging in Lendal is a an Asian-Mediterranean fusion restaurant inside the historic York city centre hotel.

Based at the five-star Judge's Lodging, the new 1711 restaurant has been brought to life by the team behind AA Rosette awarded Cellar Bar and is led by Philippine-born head chef, Marlon Sanchez.

Judge's Lodgings in Lendal

Led by Philippine-born Head Chef, Marlon Sanchez – previously at Michelin-starred restaurant, The Black Swan at Oldstead by renowned chef Tommy Banks, and classically trained at the Culinary Institute of Barcelona – the bijou restaurant creates modern cuisine with an Asian twist and rich Mediterranean flavours.

Inside 1711 at Judge's Lodgings

1711 has been deemed two AA Rosette standard for its excellence, outstanding service, precision and high attention to detail, solidifying its position as one of York’s leading restaurants.

Praised in particular for its ‘interesting new concept’, AA experts have recognised the menu for celebrating ‘Marlon's identity and ethos well’, together with ‘precision’ and an ‘obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.’ The report also commended 1711’s ‘very good service standards across the board’ along with the ‘proactive and attentive’ staff, before stating it’s ‘looking forward to following the evolution of Marlon's cuisine and the 1711 concept’.

Some of the food at 1711

The long-established AA Rosette scheme shines a light on cooking at different levels nationwide, with the success in achieving Rosettes based on a single visit where the entire meal including service, crockery and staff knowledge are appraised.

Following the latest assessment, The Judge’s Lodging’s second restaurant, Cellar Bar – which serves a menu centred on classic pub dishes cooked with fresh ingredients, as well as seasonal specials - has also retained its one Rosette.

1711 seats 42 diners and can also cater for private events of up to 12

Marlon said: “York’s food scene is constantly evolving and 1711 delivers a unique food offering by blending ingredients from Yorkshire all the way to Asia to create the rich fusion cuisine that I am so passionate about.

“The entire kitchen and front of house teams have worked exceptionally hard for this accolade so we’re extremely thankful for the recognition, especially so soon after 1711’s opening just five months ago.”

Nik Haywood, general manager at The Judge’s Lodging, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the team’s commitment to producing exceptional food for our guests, alongside authentic Yorkshire hospitality. We’re excited to see what the future holds and will continue to focus on creating a unique and memorable experience which keeps guests coming back time and time again.”

Marlon Sanchez with Nik Haywood

Enjoying a prominent position in the heart of York, 1711 is open every Wednesday to Saturday between 12pm-3pm for lunch and 6pm-9pm for dinner. Whilst booking is advised, walk-ins are welcome and subject to availability.