The Minster will host the events to remember the fallen, starting tomorrow (November 1) and running until Remembrance Sunday on November 12.

The Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of York, said: “The pain of separation and loss and the horrors of warfare are no strangers to people across the globe, including in the city and Diocese of York.

"The grief we experience at the death of friends or loved ones is very real and can last a very long time. It is the call of the Church to help set this against the message of Christian hope contained in the Gospel.



“We are privileged to offer services of remembrance, as well as the opportunity simply to come to the cathedral to pray, light a candle or just sit quietly as we give thanks for those whom we have loved and lost.”

The Minster's events will begin tomorrow (November 1) with the Solemn Eucharist for the Feast of All Saints’ Day at 5.30pm. Those in attendance will celebrate all the Saints in light and join in with the worship of heaven in the service with music from the Vicars Choral and Choral Scholars of the Choir of York Minster.

The events and services at the Minster will mark the Season of Remembrance (Image: Newsquest)

This will be followed by All Souls’ Day on Thursday (November 2). The Minster will be closed for sightseeing but open with free entry to welcome those who have been recently bereaved or people who simply want to remember loved ones who died many years ago.



Then, at 5.30pm on the same day, the annual Requiem Eucharist for All Souls' Day will be held for those wishing to remember loved ones who have died.

At just before 11am on Armistice Day on Saturday November 11, York Minster will come to a standstill as prayers are said for all those who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of their country in the First and Second World Wars and in subsequent conflicts. Great Peter will toll eleven times at 11am followed by the National Two Minutes’ Silence.

On Sunday November 12 at 10.30am, the Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration for Remembrance will be held. The annual service will include music by the Choir of York Minster, hymns, readings, prayers and an Act of Remembrance at 11am in unison with the commemorations across the city, when Great Peter will toll eleven times followed by the Two Minutes' Silence.

To conclude the commemorations on Remembrance Sunday, the Choir of York Minster sing a moving and contemplative service of Holy Communion, with music by Fauré.