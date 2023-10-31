North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will hold its sixth annual bonfire and firework display at Rawcliffe Bar Country Park on Saturday, November 4.

Gates open at 4pm for families with a children’s display at 5.30pm.

Last year's display at Rawcliffe Bar Country Park (Image: Sarah Wynn)

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with the main firework display at 7.30pm

The event is in support of the Fire Fighters Charity and will have live music and food and drink stalls.

Last year's bonfire at Rawcliffe Bar Country Park (Image: Sarah Wynn)

“We look forward to the event and to welcoming you all on the night,” said a spokesperson for the fire service.

Parking for the event is at Rawcliffe Bar Park and Ride.

Fireworks at Rawcliffe Bar Country Park last year (Image: Sarah Wynn)

Tickets are priced at adults £10, children £5 and under-fives go free.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/event/charity-bonfire-and-fireworks-display/

Acorn Rugby Club will hold its annual display on Thursday, November 2, at the club in Thanet Road.

Gates open at 4pm and fireworks start at 8pm.

Entry is £3 and under-fives go free.

Fireworks are set to light up the sky this week (Image: Emma Richards)

Elvington Scout Group will hold its annual bonfire on Friday, November 3 at the scout hut in Wheldrake Lane.

Gates open at 6.15pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Entry is by donation or a large firework.

In Fangfoss, East Yorkshire, a bonfire and firework display will be held in Back Lane on Saturday, November 4.

Gates open at 6pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Admission is adults £5, children £3 and families £15.

A display will be held in Stamford Bridge on Saturday, November 4, with proceedings going to the village’s scout group.

The show will take place in Primrose Hill behind the nursery.

Fireworks in Pocklington last year (Image: Sindy Draper)

Gates open at 5.30pm, with fireworks at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 and under-threes go free – the ticket price includes a hot dog, hot drink and bonfire toffee.

For more information and tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/stamford-bridge-community-bonfire-and-fireworks-2023-tickets-725589586987?aff=oddtdtcreator

Selby’s firework display takes place on Saturday, November 4.

The event is organised by Selby Town Council and takes place in Scott Road Community Field.

Gates open at 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and firework displays at 7pm and 7.45pm.

Entry to the event is free.

For more information visit: https://selbytowncouncil.gov.uk/updates/selby-community-bonfire-and-fireworks-event-2/

A bonfire and firework “spectacular” will be held in Poppleton on Sunday, November 5.

The display will take place at the Poppleton Centre with parking at Poppleton Bar Park and Ride.

Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.15pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at adults £12, children £6 and under-fives go free.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.poppletoncentre.org.uk/

Are you attending a firework display that we’ve missed? Get in touch: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk