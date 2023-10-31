Millers Fish and Chips in Haxby are a fourth generation family business which started out life in Shambles Market in the 1940s with Jim and Jean Miller selling fish, poultry and game.

Jim, sadly died some time ago, but Jean, who is now 93 and still lives in Haxby, was there to help launch the new shop alongside her son and grandson, David and Nick, who run the business today.

"It's a pity Jim's not alive because he'd be over the moon at what they've done," said Jean.

"It's amazing what they have done with it. I didn't know they were doing it until they had got it and seeing it today, it's amazing.

"I'm so proud of them, particularly my grandson because he's taken to the business so well, and my son is in his 60s and you'd think he'd be thinking of retirement, but there's no sign of it."

Nick, Jean and David Miller outside the new shop in Shambles Market (Image: Xavier Real)

David, previously worked as a chef on the luxury QE2 cruise liner and in some of the best hotels and restaurants in the world before joining the family business to help his father.

And Nick, a talented musician, equally came into the business to help his own dad out when the time came.

"Nick was in Nashville at the time working as a musician," said David.

"We needed a break and were set to go away, but we'd been let down, and Nick came home to look after the business so we could go on holiday and he ended up staying.

"When his grandad died Nick was only one so this is emotional for all of us. He hadn't told me he was putting a photo of my dad up and when when I saw it I don't mind saying I shed a tear."

Jim Miller whose photo is on the front of the new shop (Image: Supplied)

As The Press reported last month, David and Nick returned from Tokyo where they have been part of an annual British fair - the fifth such event the business has taken part in, acting as ambassadors representing the UK food industry.

And the family have won numerous awards over the years for their fish and chips.

Nick says they have had their eye out for a city centre site for some time, having run pop-ups at Thor's in Parliament Street - something they also intend to continue.

Three generations together (Image: Xavier Real)

Nick said: "It was a case of finding the right place at the right time, now we're here it's amazing.

"York is an historical place and we're bringing our own family history to this new site."

On the menu, alongside the usual fish and chips there are plenty of street food options including uni squid, fish bites, vegan calamari, panko prawns and halloumi fries.

The shop is open seven days a week 11.30am-4.30pm.

Nick and the team hard at work in the new shop (Image: Xavier Real)