North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a series of van thefts that happened in Osbaldwick and New Earswick.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incidents occurred in Outgang Lane in Osbaldwick and New Earswick overnight on Thursday October 19, 2023.

"The side doors of several vans were damaged and items from within were stolen.

"Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents. In particular officers are appealing for information about any sightings of suspicious vehicles, including a panel van, or suspicious activity."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email zoe.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Zoe Hughes.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230199283 when passing information.