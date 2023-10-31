North Yorkshire Police the break-in happened in Low Farm Close, Bolton Percy, near Selby at about 1.50am on Sunday, October 29.

A police spokesman said: "The suspects entered the property through a secure door and have stolen two off road bikes and one normal bike.

"The two suspects, who are believed to be men, were both wearing balaclavas and gloves. One of them was wearing a two-tone North Face Jacket - beige on the bottom and dark on the top - and the other was wearing a North Face jacket.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about any sightings of two suspects around the area at that time. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Emily Blackwell."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230205632 when passing information.