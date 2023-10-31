North Yorkshire Police officers have issued an image of a woman they would like to speak to following a dog being dangerously out of control in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at outside Holland & Barrett in Cambridge Street in the town centre at approximately 4.40pm on Monday, September 23.

"It involved a dog rushing a member of the public, causing him to be knocked over and suffer an injury.

"The dog then proceeded to try and attack the victim’s dog until, after a while, the owner of the out of control dog arrived at the scene.

"The victim suffered an injury to his hip and hand which resulted in a hospital visit.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image above, as they believe she may have information that could help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email asa.donovan@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1841 Donovan.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230180734 when passing on information.