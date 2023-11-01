And they have called for action to stop drivers making deliveries during busy times.

Church Fenton residents say wide load vehicles which require an escort have been travelling through the village and nearby country roads over the past weeks on their way to and from Leeds East Airport - formerly RAF Church Fenton, near Tadcaster - which is being used as a storage facility for the static homes.

But a spokesperson for the airport said all deliveries to the site are made in accordance with their agreements with the local authority, including times of deliveries.

Delays have also been reported by residents in Ulleskelf due to the HGVs travelling along narrow roads there.

Robin Harris, clerk to the Church Fenton Parish Council, told The Press there had been “dozens of reports” from residents of delays up to 30 minutes when drivers became stuck behind HGVs on the narrow country roads.

“The fear is that there is an accident coming,” he said.

“It’s going to happen, it’s only a question of time.”

Leeds East Airport in Church Fenton (Image: Google)

Gary Stephens lives outside the airfield in Church Fenton.

The 61-year-old said he had seen the HGVs become stuck behind parked cars in the village and on sharp corners.

He feared for cyclists and pedestrians using the road at the same time as the wide loads.

“It’s dangerous – you can see an accident coming,” said Mr Stephens.

An email from a North Yorkshire officer to one villager seen by The Press states that daytime deliveries to Leeds East Airport are to take place between 9am and 3pm Monday to Saturday.

But residents say deliveries are being made at busy times outside the agreement with the local authority, which is causing disruption.

Mr Stephens, along with other residents, urged delivery drivers to stick to the agreed times.

A spokesperson for Leeds East Airport said: “All deliveries to the site are made in accordance with our agreements with the local authority, including times of deliveries.

“We take safety very seriously and any deliveries which require it will be accompanied by the necessary ‘abnormal load’ escorts.

“There is an agreed route for deliveries and any delivery drivers who have deviated from this are promptly corrected by our on-site team as soon as we are made aware.

“We would ask members of the community who might have a concern to raise this with us directly, so that we can take the appropriate action if required.”

North Yorkshire Council’s head of highways operations, Nigel Smith, said the council is investigating the situation in Church Fenton.

“We have been made aware of the issues in Church Fenton and our planning department, in conjunction with highways colleagues, are currently investigating this matter,” he said.