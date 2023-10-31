The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain on Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters warn there is a “small chance” that homes and business could be flooded and buildings damaged, while the warning is in place.

They say there is a “slight chance” of delays or cancellations to train and bus services and power cuts.

A flood warning is in place for the River Ouse with low lying areas near the river most at risk.

The Environment Agency says these include riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade.

King's Staith yesterday morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

At 9.45am this morning (Tuesday, Monday 31) the River Ouse level was around 2m and falling – the top of the river’s normal range is 1.9m.

The Environment Agency says the Ouse will continue to fall today and then rise in the early hours of tomorrow morning and peak at 2.19m around 8am.

A flood warning was previously issued for the River Foss but this was removed at 5pm yesterday.

Heavy rain changing to clouds by the late morning is forecast today and tomorrow, with temperatures sitting at around 10C.

Across the UK, the Environment Agency has issued more than 25 flood warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarán on Wednesday.

Gusts of 80mph are possible along the south coast of England, with 20 to 25mm of rain expected across southern and western areas, but potentially up to 40 to 60mm over higher ground, the Met Office said.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “We’ve had various warnings in force across the UK over the last few days, and there are plenty more being issued for the next couple of days.

“The main focus in the next day or two is towards the east of Scotland and north-east England, where there is a yellow rain warning until 3am.

“There will be persistent rain up there, and then the focus for heavy showers will be across parts of southern and southeastern England and south Wales as well as parts of Northern Ireland with some heavy and sudden showers.”

He said today was expected to be still unsettled but quieter before heavy winds and longer spells of rain develop on Wednesday night into Thursday as Storm Ciaran arrives.

“There are possible gusts of 80 to 90 miles an hour in some exposed southern areas. It’s probably quite a nasty storm this one.”