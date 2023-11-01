York Eagles Basketball Club have honoured former under 13s coach, John Stewart, who died earlier this year before their last game of the season, after a short battle with cancer. His son, Cameron, is a member of the team.

Steven Hardisty, who took over John's coaching role when he became too ill, said he was "super passionate" about the sport, especially the NBA and was a great player and coach.

Steven said: "When he told me that the hospital had stopped his cancer treatment, it was heart-breaking. He passed away shortly after that.

"He died just before our last game of the season. His wife Paula Stewart and Cameron insisted that the game should go ahead. I had to coach the game, in which his son played, with his dad’s coaching jersey on an empty seat on the coach’s bench next to me.

"It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. There wasn’t a dry eye in the sports hall."

John coached the under 13's team at York Eagles (Image: Supplied)

During that game, York Eagles played the best team in the league from Leeds, who had beaten them easily earlier in the season.

Steven added: "I expected the boys to fall apart, but they didn’t. They played on another level and their determination to give absolutely everything was so touching to witness. We won the game by a bigger margin than they’d beaten us earlier in the season.

"It was such a fitting tribute to coach John."

Before his passing, John, a lifelong Boston Celtics fan, mentioned to Steven that he had always wanted to take his son to watch the NBA in America, but he was waiting for the right time and for Cameron to get to a suitable age.

So, the club has now launched a fundraiser to send the team to Los Angeles in February 2024. The trip is planned to include training at the Santa Monica Basketball Academy, scrimmages and games against local high schools and clubs, entry into local competitions and time on the Venice basketball courts in the shadow of Muscle Beach.

The team pictured with John before his passing (Image: Supplied)

Steven said: "The trip will not only be an amazing life experience for the boys that John coached, but an incredible way to honour him and see through one of his dreams that he shared with me.

"Cameron and his mum will both be on the trip, so after such a horrible year, it will be amazing to give them a lift back up in life."

Wes Terry, athletic director at Santa Monica Basketball Academy said: “We’ve heard great things about the boys from York and very much look forward to seeing them Stateside early next year."

For the fundraiser, the team will be taking part in litter picks, the first of which will be held in York city centre on November 11.

The club are also working alongside The Snappy Trust and once the donation page reaches £10,000, 15 per cent of all donations will then be used to provide tailored basketball activities for children with disabilities.

To support the fundraiser, click here.