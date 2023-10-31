North Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man from Northallerton who was involved in an industrial accident at a farm at Moor Monkton, near York.
The tragedy happened at around 10.40am on Thursday, October 19.
The man was servicing a telehandler machine when the incident occurred.
North Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the coroner in due course.
“Anyone with information about the incident can make a report to North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12230198599."
A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive confirmed they had been made aware of the incident.
They added: "We are assisting the police with the investigation."
