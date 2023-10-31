The tragedy happened at around 10.40am on Thursday, October 19.

The man was servicing a telehandler machine when the incident occurred.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the coroner in due course.

“Anyone with information about the incident can make a report to North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12230198599."

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive confirmed they had been made aware of the incident.

They added: "We are assisting the police with the investigation."