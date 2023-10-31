The county’s police force say two vehicles were stolen during a ‘car key burglary’ at a property on Tomlinson Way in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

A police spokesman said: “At some time between 12.30am and 6am on Monday, October 30 thieves gained entry to the property by snapping the front door lock.

“They then went on to locate the car keys and stole two cars from the driveway.

“During the same evening three people were seen acting suspiciously around Pasture Close, Pasture Way and Copperfield Close in Sherburn.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for the public for their assistance to help identify suspects involved.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who captured dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage is asked to get in touch.”

Please email dean.sullivan@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230206014.