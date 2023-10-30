North Yorkshire Police say it happened in St Andrewgate, between 5pm and 8pm on September 11 when a locked, black, Chilpern vintage style cycle was stolen.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email John-Simon.Coleman@northyorkshire.police.ukor call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC John-Simon Coleman.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230172810 when passing on information.