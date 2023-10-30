At midnight earlier today, October 30, officers from the Selby response team discovered an abandoned vehicle whilst on a routine patrol.

The vehicle had crashed on the Greencore roundabout, and the driver had fled the scene.

PD Rhun, and his handler, PC Josh Hunsley were nearby and were called in to search for the suspect.

The pair arrived at the scene within minutes and Rhun was using his tracking abilities to search for the driver.

The duo spent over 20 minutes searching for the driver before Rhun sniffed out the suspect who was found hiding in a field.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving with no license or insurance and taking a vehicle without consent.

He was charged with drink driving and driving with no license or insurance.

PC Josh Hunsley from North Yorkshire Police, said: "As they say, always trust the nose! Rhun once again did the force proud and tracked to the suspect who was hidden in the undergrowth.

"Afterwards, Rhun reaped his rewards of dog biscuits and plenty of fuss from the team! "