Yorwaste Ltd has applied to City of York Council to build the farm in the green belt at Harewood Whin, Tinker Lane, Rufforth.

If approved by City of York Council, the scheme promises to provide 28MW of power, enough to supply 11,000 homes.

Plans submitted to the city council say the scheme 1km east of Rufforth and 2km west of Knapton is on land that lacks any other known environmental designations.

READ MORE:

Yorkwaste seeks to erect around 1600 PV arrays, which would be onsite 40 years before their removal and the land restored.

The power generated would be fed int the grid, for which the applicant has received a grid connection offer.

“The development provides a unique opportunity create a viable use of a former landfill site to assist in the delivery of renewable energy,” the application said.

“The site is a former landfill site therefore the development will not see any reduction in agricultural or developable land.”

City of York Council planning documents continued, has a Renewable Energy Strategy, which has identified the application site as “potentially suitable for solar development.”

The proposed development would have “negligible impact on heritage assets and the surrounding landscape,” they argued.

Though in open countryside, the land is undulating and already has buildings from the waste transfer station. The solar arrays “will be largely screened from public vantage points.”

Whilst there would be some impact on the Green Belt, the application says the benefits of the development outweigh this harm, helped by City of York Council declaring a climate emergency.

The 28MW of power generated could power 11,000 homes saving 6,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year. With the solar panels taking up 31.73 ha of the site, this amounted to just 0.15% of York’s 22,000 ha Green Belt, it also argued.

Government planning policies allow renewable energy schemes withing Green Belt locations but the onus remains on the developer to demonstrate the benefits of the scheme outweigh its harm.

The application concluded: “It is considered the benefits of the proposed development as illustrated above demonstrate there are very special circumstances which outweigh the harm to the Green Belt in this instance.”

Therefore, the development can be supported, with it meeting national and local planning policies.

The application follows other solar farm proposals in the area.

They include Amphyr Solar Europe consulting on proposals last year on plans for a 125ha scheme at New Farm, north west of Poppleton.

And in April this year, Hessay Solar Ltd applied for to erect a 50MW solar farm on 61.3ha of farmland between Hessay and Rufforth, which it said could generate enough power for up to 13,000 homes.