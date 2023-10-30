Three crews tackled an oven fire near York today (Monday, October 30).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says firefighters were called to the scene in Woodville Terrace, Selby, at around 4pm.
They say the fire was inside a kitchen of the property and was “well alight” when the crews arrived.
A service spokesperson said: “On arrival, fire crews extinguished the kitchen fire which at the time was well alight, using a hose reel and breathing apparatus, and used a positive pressure fan to ventilate the neighbouring property.”
