North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says firefighters were called to the scene in Woodville Terrace, Selby, at around 4pm.

They say the fire was inside a kitchen of the property and was “well alight” when the crews arrived.

A service spokesperson said: “On arrival, fire crews extinguished the kitchen fire which at the time was well alight, using a hose reel and breathing apparatus, and used a positive pressure fan to ventilate the neighbouring property.”