Amy Grace Pugh was subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO) aimed at protecting emergency and medical workers, a suspended prison sentence and a community order, said Rachel Kelly, prosecuting.

But police had to be repeatedly called out to deal with her when there wasn’t an emergency and she disrupted staff working in a hospital casualty department.

She also caused a nuisance at Malton Bus Station after leaving her alcohol on a bus and a nuisance in York Hospital on Christmas Day and racially abused a woman by shouting from a window.

Her barrister Nick Peacock said she had underlying psychiatric, alcohol and drug problems and probably had a personality disorder.

He said CBOs “sometimes cause more trouble than they solve” when “someone like Amy Pugh” is made subject to one.

Pugh, 23, of Friars Way, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated behaviour committed on August 8, 2022, three breaches of a CBO, possession of a knife at a Scarborough club, breaching a restraining order aimed at protecting a man, breaching the community order and failure to attend court.

Deputy circuit judge Tim Clayson told her: “You have a long-standing drink and drug problem which no doubt makes worse the mental health issues which are also present.”

He jailed her for 18 months.

Ms Kelly said Pugh was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence for actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker on October 28, 2022.

On Christmas Day, she used threatening words and behaviour in York Hospital – an offence for which she was given a community order on June 27 with a curfew which she later breached by being out of her home for 52 hours.

On July 21 this year, a member of the public called the ambulance service when they saw her lying in the road possibly injured. But when the 999 team arrived, she told them she had inflicted injuries herself, didn’t need treatment and refused to go to hospital.

On July 30, police were called to Malton Bus Station where Pugh was causing a nuisance and then lay down in the middle of Castlegate at traffic lights apparently in a faint. But when she heard police say that her alcohol was being brought back to the bus station, she opened her eyes.

On September 28, she breached the restraining order by threatening to put in the man’s windows and banged on his door.

The same day, she took a kitchen knife to a Scarborough club, but was disarmed by a staff member and the next day repeatedly called police to complain about a hospital where she tore bandages medics had put on an open wound on her leg and her behaviour disrupted treatment for other patients.

Mr Peacock said she wanted to be jailed as she was unlikely to abide by community punishments.