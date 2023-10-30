Firefighters were called today (Monday, October 30) after youths started a large fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a crew were on the scene in Broughton Road, Malton, shortly after 4.20pm.
They say the blaze measured approximately 10m x 10m and was extinguished by the crew.
