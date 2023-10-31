Hull Road Park volunteer group have won an ’Outdoors and Active’ Hero Award as part of The Conservation Volunteers’ (TCV) annual celebrations.

The winners are volunteers who are judged to have made a difference in their local communities through conservation tasks or activities which are said to inspire others around them.

The volunteer group has transformed the 'traditional' flower bed and sports park (Image: Sort Of Films)

TCV operations leader Caroline Crossley said she nominated the Hull Road Park group because of the transformative stories – in the people and in the park.

Caroline said: “What is special about this project is how truly inclusive it is, and wide-ranging in its impact.

“Once a month they also run a Young Rangers group, supporting children and young people to volunteer at Hull Road Park.

“Together they have transformed the park from a traditional sports and flowerbed space, to one that incorporates those aspects plus food growing areas, an orchard, wildlife habitats and an acorn nursery.”

Hull Road Park is on Alcuin Avenue, close to Osbaldwick Beck in Tang Hall. In 2019 The Press reported on a café which opened in the park, run by Choose2Youth, another local health and community organisation which partner with TCV.

Part of the transformation of the park by volunteers (Image: Sort Of Film)

Magic is a volunteer with the group at Hull Road Park who is overcoming mental and physical challenges and cites the improvements to his wellbeing.

In a video clip from TCV he said: “A few years ago, I contracted sepsis, which put me in a coma.

“When I came out of it I had no memory whatsoever.

“After a bit of time regaining my cognitive abilities, I started with TCV.

“Because I was at home for such a long period of time, not doing anything, I lost all my physical fitness.

“By doing this, I’m getting it back.”

The volunteer group received their awards in an online presentation this month.