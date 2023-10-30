North Yorkshire Police say a burglary took place at the Turkish Barbers in St Saviourgate in York at about 1.20am on Saturday, October 14.

A police spokesperson said: "Two suspects, who are believed to be men, smashed a window and entered the premises. Both were dressed in black and had their faces covered. The men then took hold of the cash till and left the premises."

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about the suspects involved or any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email becca.quinn@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Becca Quinn.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230195114 when passing information.