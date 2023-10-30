POLICE have released the details of four men men wanted in North Yorkshire as part of ongoing investigations.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to find the men, who's identities are as follows:
Karl Nimmo, 42, from Darlington, who is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order, reference number: 12230189289
Mark Adrian Rathmell, 38, from Scarborough, who is wanted for offences relation to stalking and harassment, reference number: 12230169057
Jake William Craven, 27, from Scarborough, who is wanted for assault, reference number: 12230147800
Benjamin Peter Haycocks, 42, from Northallerton, who is wanted for failing to appear at court, reference number: 12230145326
A police spokesperson said: "If you have seen one of them, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting or know where one of them is now, please call 999."
When passing on information to North Yorkshire Police, please quote the relevant reference number for each individual.
You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
