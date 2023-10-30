Plans have been submitted to turn the former Argos in Clifton Moor in York into an indoor trampolining and activity centre.

The applicant is OFJ London who operate the ‘Oxygen’ indoor trampoline and activity parks, with their first launched in 2015 and the company having 12 today, with ambitions for more.

The company is seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness for the empty site at Hurricane Way, Clifton Moor, which have been empty for around two years.

The site has previously been approved for a GO Outdoors, which was meant to be relocating from Foss Bank this year.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council said: “OFJ London aims to increase social interaction, wellbeing and health for all. Freejumping isn’t just for fun, it also provides children with the opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills and be active.

“The company’s aim is to locate their parks in the heart of busy communities and within popular leisure or retail parks so they are as accessible as possible for the local community to use.”

The plans include extending a mezzanine by 365m2 for the facilities, but no external works would be needed, the application added. Access would from the existing ground floor entrance at the front of the property.

The planning documents say the proposed use is lawful for the existing Class E retail use of the building and the proposed mezzanine extension is “part of the internal fit out of the premises for trampoline park use, and its use for trampoline park related purposes only, would also not constitute development as defined by the Act.

“The proposal therefore does not amount to development, meaning it does not require planning permission,” they concluded.

Two years ago, Argos closed the venue at Clifton Moor and Go Outdoors submitted plans to City of York Council to extend the existing mezzanine and create a store similar in size to the one it sought to leave.

Go Outdoors first opened at Foss Bank in 2011 - the building was previously Homebase.

City of York Council approved the conversion plans in March of 2022, with parking changes approved last November.

Go Outdoors said it had to relocate as the lease on Foss Bank was expiring and its landlord said the property would be no longer available.

The existing site announced a closing down sale in December, though it never did close remaining well-stocked, and similarly reporting a closing down sale today.

The store’s website spoke of savings “as we prepare to bring an even better store to York in the future.”

A Go Outdoors spokesperson told the Press: “I can confirm GO Outdoors York will definitely be relocating but we are unable to provide any further details at this time.”