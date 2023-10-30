Cleveland Police says Craig O’Regan, 34, came under investigation after officers received a report from a third party on behalf of a child.

A force spokesperson said the child was safeguarded and offered support while enquiries began.

O’Regan, now of Malton, was charged last summer and a trial began at Teesside Crown Court where he was found guilty of two counts of causing or inciting a child 13-15 to engage in sexual activity and a count of perverting the course of justice.

Today (Monday, October 30) at Teesside Crown Court he was sentenced to four years in prison and given a five-year restraining order.

Cleveland Police’s CAVA (child abuse and vulnerable adult) Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King issued the following warning after the sentence: “Those who believe they can abuse, exploit or intimidate vulnerable children and young people should be warned that they will be identified - and they will be dealt with.”

Officer in the case Detective Sergeant Claire Baker said: “O’Regan tried to cover up what he had done and even resorted to intimidation and threats of violence to try to silence the youngster and their family.

“However, they were determined to see him brought to justice and very bravely they remained focused on the investigation, helping us secure the best possible evidence; I’m sure they join me in welcoming the sentence passed today.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King added: “Anyone experiencing abuse of any kind, no matter whether recent or non-recent can report in complete confidence.

“My highly trained officers will investigate all allegations and we can arrange support throughout police enquiries and the court process from our specialist local agencies.”