North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images as part of an investigation into a burglary at a restaurant near York, but have not released the name of the business.

A police spokesman said: "Three men arrived at the premises on the A64 eastbound from York in a stolen van.

"Two of the men then broke into the restaurant and attempted to get the safe.

"The incident took place at 4.50am on Thursday, October 12.

"The silver Ford Transit van they used was stolen from Tockwith earlier that morning. The registration began with YF65.

"One of the men who entered the building was white and wore grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, a black coat with a hood and bright red gloves.

"The second was in dark navy blue tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the right leg, a grey hoodie with the hood up and wore black gloves."

CCTV of a silver Ford Transit van used in a raid on a restaurant near York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Sophie.Howarth@northyorkshire.police.uk .

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC386 Howarth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230193631.