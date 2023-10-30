Fatboy Slim is coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 6, 2024, as part of a new eight-date tour of UK and Ireland.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, November 3. The tour also features a second Yorkshire date at The Piece Hall, Halifax, on August 24.

Fatboy Slim, also known as Norman Cook, said: “Here we go again everyone… This tour covers some stunning locations, many of which I’ve never played before and I’m really excited about it.

“Roll on the summer!”

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, which you can access here.