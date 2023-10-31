On a hot day in September, almost 500 people turned out to take part in the annual Moonlight Walk event in the city, raising more than £36,000 making it the most successful yet.

The festival-style event saw them walk a seven-mile route around York accompanied by the New York Brass Band.

The event helps fund care delivered by St Leonard’s Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illness, their families and friends. The hospice also supports people living with bereavement, as well as local families caring for loved ones.

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard Hospice, said: “This year’s Moonlight Walk was one of our best events yet – each year the enthusiasm and energy of the walkers who are fundraising for us is unbelievable. The fancy dress efforts were amazing and I think everyone who took part thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

"We rely on the generosity of the public to fund our services and reach more people and so each year we want as many people as possible to take part so we can continue our vital care for local people facing serious illness and bereavement when they need it most.”

Walkers on the Bar Walls in York during the event (Image: Supplied)

Lorraine Fisher raised £1,609 doing the walk with Janet Fisher and Felicity Warden, in memory of Alan Fisher.

Lorraine said: “We walked in memory of Alan, in the hope of raising money specifically towards the St Leonard’s Hospice@Home team. The care shown by this team to the whole family at the end of his life was invaluable.

“I don’t have the words to adequately express how much difference they made to that time. They didn’t have to do what they did, but they chose to help us and we will be forever grateful for them. It’s true that until you need a service, you don’t really understand their value.

"We chose the walk as a challenge, but also to be part of something fun, it was both of those things. We are so pleased we completed it and raised the amount we did.”

Highlights from this year's Moonlight Walk for St Leonard's can be found on the hospice's YouTube channel here.

St Leonard’s will announce a date for the 2024 walk soon - and in the meantime, people can register their interest in next year's walk now by contacting the team on fundraising@stleonardshospice.org.uk