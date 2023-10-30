The Autumn award went to Phil and Sue Robinson of the White Bear at Stillington, who have ran the pub for 25 years.

York CAMRA organised a coach trip to present the award at the weekend but felt duty bound to check on some other pubs on the way.

They were the Old Black Bull, Raskelf; the Fauconberg Arms, Coxwold; the George Hotel and York , Easingwold and Bay Tree, Stillington, before the White Bear itself.

Branch Chairman, Christopher Tregellis credits the couple for their skilled use of the autovac system, which guarantees a good pint, three regularly rotating guest beers, providing plenty of choice when added the regulars: Kirkstall-brewed Leeds Pale and Rudgate-brewed White Bear Bitter.

Christopher added: “All of the other attributes which make up a smashing pub are there aplenty and owners Phil and Sue Robinson are very experienced in the trade and it shows. A class act.

“The White Bear is in the centre of the village of Stillington and offers excellent food and also accommodation. Like many country pubs it is closed Mondays and Tuesdays but really makes up for it on the other days. A three times winner indeed!”