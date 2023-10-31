Popular tea company, Bird & Blend Tea Co. has opened its 17th retail store. Following its launch on the UK high street in 2013, the York store is the latest edition in the company’s ten-year history.

The new shop can be found at 73, Low Petergate, in the site previously occupied by Crew Clothing, which closed last year.

As The Press reported at the time, Crew Clothing was in business for several years in Low Petergate in a shop previously occupied by fashion brand Paul Smith, but it closed in July 2022.

The store specialised in casual wear, shoes and accessories for men and women with the company describing its clothes as being influenced by British casual wear, sporting and yachting tradition.

Bird & Blend offers an interactive in store experience where the mixologists can blend a selection of over 100 unique tea-based drinks.

The Tea Wall display boasts a colour coordinated collection of metal drums filled with unique flavours, ranging from Chocolate Digestive to Rhubarb and Mustard.

Mike Turner, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Bird & Blend Tea Co. said: “We see our stores as not just retail spaces, but as community hubs where customers can come to make connections with one another and our team, and enjoy interacting with our teas.

“For us, there will always be a place for magical in-person experiences, and we’re delighted to be arriving in York.”

The York team will also host live free Mixology Workshops alongside an array of different events, with the hopes of teaching guests about tea and helping them blend their own to take home.

Whilst the store is currently open for business, it’s hosting an official opening day on Friday, November 3. The first 50 customers to visit on opening day will receive an exclusive York tote bag as well as promises of “lots of free tea”.