Art for Youth North returns this week and provides a one-off opportunity to view and buy some of the region’s biggest names and raise funds for UK Youth, a leading children’s charity.

Held daily from Tuesday, October 31 to Saturday, November 4 at Queen Mary’s School, Topcliffe, entry is free most days apart from a preview evening on Monday October 30.

Rachel Bowron (l) with artist Susan Wilmot and Antonia Consett from one of the sponsors, JM Finn Wealth Management (Image: Supplied)

Celebrating its 21st edition, the biennial presents works from more than 70 artists, and will display over 750 individual works including paintings, etchings and photographs with sculpture and ceramics – prices will range from £40 to £4,000.

Chair Rachel Bowron said: “We have had more artists than ever register this time and the word is really getting out there that this is a show unlike any other with the involvement of local, professional and established artists, many of whom have exhibited and sold nationally and internationally.

“We also like to support new artists just starting their career and, with over 30,000 visitors at our last show two years ago, it is a unique environment for artists to be seen and to sell, knowing that they do not have to pay gallery commission fees and for every piece sold they donate 33 per cent to charity.

Artist Hazel Battersby is from York (Image: Supplied)

“We say to anyone who loves art, why bother buying reproductions when you can support local talent and buy original, affordable art and raise money for charity at the same time.”

The show has raised more than £350,000 for UK Youth, formerly Youth Clubs UK, whose patrons include HRH The Princess Royal and has helped support local projects including Thirsk Youth Club.

The work of established and new artists will be on display and this year includes: Hazel Battersby (York), Kim Coley (Harrogate), Angela Hall (York), Meg Huby (York) and Adam King (Scarborough).

Artist Jane Kitching with one of her works (Image: Supplied)

The majority of artists have taken part in many regional exhibitions with a wide number also exhibiting nationally.

UK Youth primarily works with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to help improve social mobility by providing the best services it can for those aged nine to 25.

For timings, tickets, and details of all exhibiting artists, click here.