York Historic Vehicle Group held its annual rally in September at York Racecourse, with over 700 vehicles on display.

As The Press reported at the time, this was the rally’s 45th year in York and everything from old buses to Rolls-Royce cars filled the site.

One of the event’s organisers, David Walker, hailed the show as the “best ever” and said £3,000 was left in excess money which would be donated to good causes.

David Walker (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Our 45th York Historic Vehicle Show was the best ever for both vehicle entries and public through the gates,” he said.

“We are lucky enough to be able to donate £3000 in total this year and this will be spread between the following charities: York Against Cancer, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Alzheimer's Society, M.S. Society, Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and First Aid Supporters.”

David said the club aims to hold the event again next year.