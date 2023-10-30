The county's police force say the men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following an incident in Selby.

They say that at about 5.22pm on Sunday (October 29), they received reports that a man had been seen entering a property in Selby with a package that they believed contained firearms.

A police spokesperson said due to the information concerning firearms, a large number of officers were deployed to the area including authorised firearms officers and support from the National Police Air Service.

The spokesperson said: "Following a search of the property, no firearms were found and officers were satisfied that the incident was not as first reported.

"We confirmed they did find suspected class A drugs and drugs paraphernalia that they seized from the property.

"Two men, one aged 25 and one aged 28 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

"They have been released but remain under investigation while further enquiries are carried out."