Paul David Brand, 49, from Loftus died following the collision near Scaling Dam Reservoir in the North York Moors on October 8, 2023.

North Yorkshire Police officers said his family have paid tribute to him, stating: "Our dad was the most caring, loveable person ever.

“He would do anything for anyone and no problem was too big for him to solve.

“He has been taken away from us in the worst possible way and nothing will ever fill this void.

“We love you dad, forever.”

During the incident, which happened at around 7pm, a grey Hyundai Kona SUV and a black Hyundai i40 collided.

Paramedics treated both drivers at the scene. Sadly, Paul, who was driving the Kona, was later pronounced dead.

The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. They remain in a stable condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage of either, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.

Email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230191262 if you have any information that could help the investigation.