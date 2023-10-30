The county's police force say the assault happened at Hornbeam Park railway bridge in Harrogate at around 3pm on Monday, October 23.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, who is in his mid-teens, was assaulted by two suspects. He was punched a number of times and needed medical treatment.

"One boy, aged 16 from the Harrogate area, was arrested in connection with the assault. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should email Ruby.Rutter@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC511 Rutter."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 12230201575.