The Met Office says the storm will arrive in York on Wednesday (November 1) with high winds and rain continuing on Thursday and changing to light rain and clouds on Friday.

Light rain and clouds have been forecast for today and tomorrow with temperatures sitting around 9C.

Flood warnings remain in place for the River Foss and River Ouse.

The Environment Agency has warned flooding is possible in areas near the rivers and urged people to avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

King's Staith earlier today (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one,” the agency added.

Areas impacted include Naburn Lock, Kings Staith, Queens Staith and South Esplanade.

River levels in the York area remain high.

Shortly after 10am the River Ouse level at the Viking Recorder was 2.33m – the top of the river’s normal level is 1.9m.

The Environment Agency says the River Ouse will remain high today and start falling tomorrow morning, returning to a normal level by around 6.30pm.

The River Foss level in Huntington was 2.45m shortly after 10am – the top of the river’s normal range is 2.2m.

In York, the River Foss remains below its normal range at the Foss Barrier.

Later this week forecasters say Storm Ciarán will batter the south coast of England with gusts of up to 80mph.

Read next:

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said “Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland.

“This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”

At the weekend parts of Ryedale were flooded with nearly 50mm of rainfall reported in many areas.

Rivers in the district rose to the highest level since the flooding of Boxing Day 2015.

The extreme weather comes after areas across Scotland and north-east England were battered with the worst of Storm Babet, which caused serious damage and several deaths when it hit last week.

The Met Office says weather warnings will continue to be updated over the coming days.