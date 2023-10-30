North Yorkshire Police officers in Scarborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a handbag at The Grand Hotel in Scarborough in July.

"Officers believe the man may have important information that would assist their investigation," a force spokesperson said.

Anyone who recognises the man and can help officers identify him is asked to email jamie.brant@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Brant 1298.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230134083 when passing on information.