Wild and Westbrook opened on Lendal in York city centre in October 2018, specialising in ladies’ country lifestyle clothing, which is practical with a fashionable twist, along with accessories and footwear.

After a successful launch of their online shop during the pandemic in 2020, they moved to larger premises at 3 Stonegate in March 2022, taking on extra sales staff.

With two spacious sales floors this enabled them to expand their collection and they stock a range of brands, including Fairfax & Favor, Holland Cooper, Dubarry and Schoffel.

They have an entire floor dedicated to footwear and accessories and pride themselves on providing an excellent level of customer service.

Directors Laura & Ollie Stirk and Laura’s mum Tanya say they are delighted with the progress made over the past 5 years, and paid tribute to their loyal customer base who continued to support them during lockdown and beyond.

Since launching the online store, they report a strong following on their website and through social media which has helped grow the business across the UK.

The celebrations this weekend saw customers enjoy a glass of bubbles whilst they browsed their latest AW23 collections and the chance to enter a raffle to win a handbag.