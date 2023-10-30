An independent family-owned ladies’ clothing store in York has celebrated its fifth anniversary.
Wild and Westbrook opened on Lendal in York city centre in October 2018, specialising in ladies’ country lifestyle clothing, which is practical with a fashionable twist, along with accessories and footwear.
After a successful launch of their online shop during the pandemic in 2020, they moved to larger premises at 3 Stonegate in March 2022, taking on extra sales staff.
With two spacious sales floors this enabled them to expand their collection and they stock a range of brands, including Fairfax & Favor, Holland Cooper, Dubarry and Schoffel.
READ M0RE:
- Wild & Westbrooke, York, 'going from strength to strength'
- Wild & Westbrooke to launch new store in Stonegate, York
They have an entire floor dedicated to footwear and accessories and pride themselves on providing an excellent level of customer service.
Directors Laura & Ollie Stirk and Laura’s mum Tanya say they are delighted with the progress made over the past 5 years, and paid tribute to their loyal customer base who continued to support them during lockdown and beyond.
Since launching the online store, they report a strong following on their website and through social media which has helped grow the business across the UK.
The celebrations this weekend saw customers enjoy a glass of bubbles whilst they browsed their latest AW23 collections and the chance to enter a raffle to win a handbag.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here