EMERGENCY crews have been called to a boat on a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 10.07pm last night (October 29) to the Foss Basin in York.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from York responded to reports of a boat that had broken one of its moorings.
”Crew carried out a risk assessment from the side before launching the boat.
“They then inspected the vessels and made sure they were secure.
”The boat remained tethered by another mooring and the boat was deemed to be stable.”
