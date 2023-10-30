Graeme Robertson was presented with the High Sheriff’s Award at York Minster on October 15 for his ‘commitment to the county’s community’ – by the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Mrs Clare Granger herself.

Afterwards, he and his family enjoyed a reception at the Dean Court Hotel.

For almost 50 years, Mr Robertson has been recording news and features items for York Talking News, a ‘talking newspaper’ that goes out monthly to visually impaired people.

He was a co-founder of the charity – and, at 89, is the only remaining original volunteer.

Mr Robertson was also a senior magistrate for many years – and is well known to Press readers for his ‘Quick Eats’ column, which he wrote for The Press for 15 years from 1999-2014.

He has also done voluntary work for a host of other charities and organisations - as the first lay chairman of the Friends of York Minster, a fundraiser for RAFA, and a steward at a Covid vaccination centre during the pandemic, amongst others.

He still acts as a York Minster guide – and is also a former vice chairman of the North Yorkshire Police Authority.

But his daughter Alison Mattinson said it was mainly for his volunteer work with York Talking Newspaper that he received his honour.

Graeme Robertson with the High Sheriff and members of his family after receiving his award (Image: Alison Mattinson)

“He has made over 550 recordings and is still going!" she said. "He is very proud of his commitment to YTN and his family are very proud of him!”

Mrs Granger said: "Graeme .. is an incredibly deserving recipient.

"He has done outstanding voluntary work for many years in various fields, most notably with The Talking News for the visually impaired."