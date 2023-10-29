Beth Smith and her boyfriend Steve Austin were driving home from Clifton to Dringhouses at about 6pm this evening when their Seat Ibiza gave a massive lurch.

They got out to find they’d driven right into the pothole, on the opposite side of the road from the RSPCA.

The pothole on the Water End bridge (Image: Beth Smith)

Beth’s tyre was flat – and the wheel was so badly damaged and misshapen Steve had to change it there and then at the side of the road.

“We just heard a bang, and thought, that’s not good,” Beth, 25, said.

“We got out and the tyre was flat and the wheel bent beyond repair’.

Beth Smith and Steve Austin (Image: Beth Smith)

Luckily, Steve had a spare wheel. They alerted the police, and were then able to change the wheel at the side of the road.

But in the 45 minutes they spent doing so, they saw several other cars go into the pothole, Beth says.

And since they posted photos online of the monster pothole – which is about 9 inches deep and 29 inches long, Steve said – they have been contacted by several other people who have also run into it.

Steve Austin measuring the size of the pothole on the Water End bridge (Image: Beth Smith)

Beth said there was nothing to warn motorists that it was there – especially in the dark.

So she urged drivers to be particularly careful crossing the bridge. “It is big!” she said.

Beth and Steve say they alerted the council by email, but got only an automated reply.

Beth said they’ll be on to the authority again in the morning.